Musical festival organized in Shopian

A musical festival was organized on the eve of start of ChillaiKalan, harshest period of winter, at Batpura Sports Stadium, Shopian.

According to organizers, the event witnessed a huge crowd of more than 3000 locals from Shopian, Pulwama and Badgam districts.

“Set against the breathtaking backdrop of snow clad peaks of PirPanjal, Srinagar based Chinar Band electrified the atmosphere with its melodious & energetic performances. Treating the crowd with a mix of music, comedy & stand up performances band won the hearts of one & all. The crowd enjoyed multiple Kashmiri cuisines, handicraft stalls & a grand raffle draw. A Wall of Kindness was also established at the site for the needy,” the statement reads.

The festival was also aimed at promoting Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine. Addressing the media, Major General Rashim Bali appealed to youth “to continue striving for an educated Kashmiri Society and contribute in bringing development and peace to this Jannat of Allah. The General Officer pointed out that winds of change can be felt in South Kashmir and it was heartening to see a cultural festival organised in the heart of Shopian. He stressed that youth of Kashmir are the future and they need to be nurtured into responsible citizens of the society.”