Muslims in India are safe: Shahnawaz

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain Tuesday said that Muslims in India were safer than in Pakistan and people of Kashmir should not “fall into false traps and green heavens”.

Addressing party rallies in connection with the District Council Development (DDC) polls at Bagat-e-Kanipora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and Khrew in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Hussain urged people to stay away from such people who say that Indian Muslims are treated as “second class citizens”.

“Muslims in India are safer than those living in Pakistan. There is equality among the citizens and no difference between any religion,” he said. “There are some anti-national elements who are misleading people on several traps and showing them green heavens, which will not work now.”

Shahnawaz said Muslims in India were more tolerant and secular and such brotherhood with Hindus and Sikhs cannot be seen in any part of the world.

“BJP is committed to the development and ‘Gupkar Gang’ has created mistrust among the people but people are voting for development and have rejected the traditional parties who deceived them over the past seven decades,” he said.

Shahnawaz said people would see the dawn of development in the upcoming years.

“BJP is serious about DDC and panchayat polls and will win majority of seats,” he said.

The senior BJP leader appealed people to come forward to support BJP to see their vision of development.

“We are committed and dedicated to our vision and mission in the region,” he said.

Member of Parliament and BJP’s national spokesman Zafar Islam said that the BJP was contesting DDC polls only for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and not for manipulating the common masses.

“We will empower local youth and there will be more job opportunities in the future. Kashmir is seeing a change and will be upgraded with world-class infrastructure,” he said.

BJP’s spokeswoman for J&K, Darakhshan Andrabi said a “new Kashmir” was emerging out of the long gloom which would be a torchbearer to entire India within a short span.

“New Kashmir hopes for peace and prosperity. New Kashmir has chosen ballots and shunned bullets. Kashmiri youth want a bright and secured future. Our developmental vision for J&K will transform the lives of people here,” she said. “Huge economic and industrial windows are opening in J&K by virtue of which the youth of J&K will find jobs and opportunities to grow and exhibit their immense talent.”

Andrabi said a holistic development plan had been chalked out by the government for the overall development and streamlining of the working systems in J&K.