Muslims perform last rites of Hindu man in Ganderbal

Muslims from a village of this district in central Kashmir performed last rites of a non-Muslim carpenter who died few days ago.

Ranveer Singh, a resident of Punjab, was working as a carpenter in Wakura area of Ganderbal. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Soon after the news of his death spread, local Muslims performed his last rites. They cremated the deceased in Wakura area in presence of officials of civil and police administration.

“Many non-local laborers work have been working here for the last several years. This year too they arrived early January. Unfortunately, one of them died after a brief illness, “said Abdul Rehman, a local.

He said locals also arranged for financial support for the deceased’s family.

“It is our duty to help our neighbors irrespective of their religion,” he said.

“Islam teaches us to maintain brotherhood and harmony. It was our duty to reach out to our neighbor in the hour of grief,” said another local, Mohammad Sidiq.

Tehsildar Wakura, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat said the locals arranged everything for the cremation of the deceased. He said the family was also informed about the death.