Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tangmarg,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 11:11 PM

Muslims perform last rites of Pandit woman in Tangmarg

Several Muslim neighbours came together to perform the last rite of an elderly Pandit woman—who passed away yesterday in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area.

As soon as the news of the death of an elderly Pandit woman namely Prabhawati, wife of Tara Chand Bhan, Muslim neighbours came together to help in performing her last rites. Many people amid Covid-19 pandemic visited the home of the deceased to express condolences with the family.

Locals said that Prabhawatti died yesterday and today she was cremated with honour. Muslim neighbours performed her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The deceased was a resident of Lalpora, Kunzer Tangmarg.

