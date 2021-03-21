Muslims perform Pandit's last rites in Ganderbal

Withholding the age-old communal harmony in Kashmir, Muslim residents in Wussan village of Ganderbal district performed the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit man who died on Sunday.

Radha Krishan Ji passed away Sunday among few other families from his community living in the Muslim-majority.

The last rites of the deceased were performed by local Muslims who mourned his death.

He was cremated at his ancestral village Wussan.

Krishan Ji’s Muslim neighbours shouldered his coffin and arranged wood for his cremation.

“It feels like we have lost one of our own,” said Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, a civil society member. “We lived like brothers and I used to take suggestions from him on many occasions.”

The family members and other Pandit families living in the area expressed gratitude to the local Muslims community.

“It is only because of our Muslim neighbours that we could perform the cremation without any hardship,” said Veer Ji, the son of Krishan Ji.