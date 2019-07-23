Mutton, poultry supplies to be transported through Mughal Road: Div Com

The Divisional Commissioner on Tuesday directed concerned officers to divert all trucks, loaded with mutton and poultry supplies from Jammu to the Valley through Mughal Road so that the adequate stocks are maintained for the ongoing marriage season and upcoming Eid-ul-Zuha festival in Kashmir Division.

He asked representatives of Kothadhaar Unions to start importing 150 sheep trucks per day and stock up 2500 trucks within a fortnight so that there is no shortage of mutton.

It was informed that 40 days of poultry stock is available in the Kashmir Division to the consumers.

The Divisional Commissioner exhorted upon the representatives of Poultry Unions to start importing one lakh poultry birds per day after a week and stock up 20 lakh poultry birds for the valley consumers.

The Directors of FCS&CA, Sheep & Animal Husbandry and traffic department were directed to monitor the hassle free movement of mutton and poultry supplies to the valley and send the daily report to the Divisional Commissioner.