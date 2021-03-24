Mutton quality drops as new rates come into force

As authorities started to implement the recently-announced mutton rates and sealed several shops found selling meat at exorbitant price, the meat sellers have started introducing meat of “varied quality”.

Following the government-announced mutton rates, the meat sellers across Baramulla district have started charging as per the quality of the meat.

“The meat sellers are keeping meat of two different qualities. The inferior quality meat is being sold at the government-announced rate of Rs 535 while the good-quality meat is being sold at Rs 600,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local.

A meat seller said it was impossible for them to sell good quality meat at the government-announced rates.

“I sell both qualities of the meat. If a customer insists on government-set mutton rate, I offer them low-quality meat. If the customer asks for good-quality meat, then he has to pay more,” said a mutton seller.

People here said that besides implementing the new rates, the authorities also need to focus on the quality of the meat.

“The quality of meat should also be regulated. Otherwise, the government rates will not make any difference,” said Feroz Ahmad, a local.