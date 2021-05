Peoples Conference (PC) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

In his condolence message, Baig prayed for peace to the departed soul and sympathies to the bereaved family.

“Besides a known political figure, Sehrai was also a great religious scholar,” he said. Baig also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family.