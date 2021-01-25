MVD Ganderbal launches month-long road safety awareness campaign

As part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Ganderbal launched a campaign ‘SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha’ wherein awareness programmes, rallies and other activities to disseminate information about road safety are carried out across the district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) GanderbalArif Shah said that to create awareness about traffic rules and to persuade people to follow them, several programmes on the theme ‘SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha’ were being organised during the ongoing Road Safety Month that started from January 18 and would continue till February 17.

“During this month-long programme, people will be made aware about the road safety measures like putting on seat belts, avoiding overtaking, stopping use of mobile phones while driving, heeding to red signals and shunning unnecessary honking,” he said.

Shah said that the aim of the programme was to bring improvement in the traffic system and to prevent road accidents.

He urged people to adhere to road safety measures and follow traffic rules in letter and spirit.

Shah said that during the month-long programme, people would be encouraged about how to drive on the roads by organising a variety of programmes related to road safety.

Underlining the importance of raising awareness among masses towards traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents and to bring improvement in the system of traffic, he urged people who travel in a professional way to use road safety measures and follow traffic rules to reduce casualties in road accidents.

Shah also emphasised on the need of public cooperation to curb the menace of accidents and over loading.