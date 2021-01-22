MVD organises Medical, Health Checkup camp at Qazigund

As part of ongoing National Road Safety Month, a free Medical and Health Check up cum Awareness programme was held today for drivers of passenger vehicles at Qazigund in collaboration with Health and Medical Department Qazigund and Human welfare NGO.

The camp was inaugurated by Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Kulgam, Dr Mohammad Zubair. He on the occasion said that the main purpose of organising such camps is to ensure physical and mental fitness of drivers for ensuring safe driving on roads.

He impressed upon the Transporters/Drivers to ensure implementation of Motor Vehicles Act/Rules strictly so that road accidents may be minimised and precious human lives are saved. He also cautioned them to desist from over-speeding and promote usage of seat belts while driving.

The Health Department during the camp conducted the health check up of drivers including Blood pressure check, sugar tests and eye check up etc.

Among others, Block Medical Officer, Dy SP Traffic Tariq Ah, SHO Qazigund and volunteers of NGO besides other officials of the health and MVD department were present during the programme.