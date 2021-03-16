My decision not driven by anything pre-planned: Basharat Bukhari

Senior political leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari Tuesday said that his dissociation from National Conference (NC) was not driven by any pre-planned political alignment or a tie-up with any political body.

“The reason is embedded in the present political uncertainty prevailing in J&K,” he said. “Right now I am engaged in a consultation process with my colleagues active across the political spectrum of J&K and also with my colleagues of Sangrama constituency.”

He said as decision based on consensus would overwhelm his future course of action.

Bukhari had disassociated himself from the NC on Friday and conveyed his decision through a hand written communiqué to NC President Farooq Abdullah and urged him to acknowledge the “expression”.