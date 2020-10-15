'My Town, My Pride' to begin from Oct 19 | Govt aiming to provide proactive governance at doorsteps: CS

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming ‘My Town, My Pride’ programme to be organized across the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on 19th- 20th October, 2020.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Home, and Housing & Urban Development, besides Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir along with Commissioners SMC/JMC, all the Deputy Commissioners, and concerned HoDs participated in the meeting.

Aimed at further empowering and strengthening the framework of the Urban Local Bodies, the 2-day programme will include closer review of their functioning, besides taking up mobilisation of funds toward developmental activities in addition to the public outreach.

On the lines of recently concluded ‘Back to Village’ programme, the ‘My Town, My Pride’ programme also envisages time-bound delivery of documents like domicile, SC/ST/RBA/ALC/OBC certificates; revenue services besides ensuring benefits under various welfare schemes including pensions, scholarships, PMAY, KCC, Health Golden Cards, Ladli Beti, among others.