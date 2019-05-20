NAAC grants A+ accreditation to University of Kashmir

After bagging 53rd rank in NIRF 2019 and 51st in QS India University Rankings 2019, the University of Kashmir added yet another feather to its cap by scoring A+ grade in the recent re-accreditation cycle by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

According to the result issued by NAAC, the University of Kashmir is scoring an impressive 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 04 ahead of several other leading Universities in the country, said a spokesman of the varsity.

The University has scored 3.89 in Infrastructure and Learning Resources, 3.67 in Curricular Aspects, 3.18 in Teaching Learning and Evaluation,3.05 in Research, Innovations and Extension, 3.61 in Institutional Values and Best Practices, 3.1 in Governance, Leadership and Management and 2.94 in Student Support and Progression.

The long awaited accreditation was awarded to the University by peer NAAC team on Monday, May 20, 2019 which visited the varsity in the first week of May, 2019 from 02-05-2019 to 04-05-2019.

It is in place to mention here that KU has earlier been accredited during its previous two cycles first in 2002 and then again in 2011 and on both these two occasions the University was awarded grade ‘A’ by NAAC.

Pertinently, the Peer NAAC team comprising six members during its visit to the University earlier this month applauded University for its research standards and stated that the varsity has made a quantum jump in its Infrastructure and Learning resources.

Notably, NAAC-accredited institutions become eligible for different funds from GoI.

NAAC evaluates Higher Educational institutions in terms of their performance related to the educational process and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning process, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organization, governance, financial well-being and student services.