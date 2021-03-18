NAAC team visits GDC Anantnag

For the 3rd cycle of assessment and accreditation, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC’s) Peer Team visited the Government Boys Degree College Anantnag from 16th – 17th March 2021.

During its two day visit, the team interacted with different stakeholders including the Principal, HOD’s, Teaching faculty, Non-teaching, Officials from HED and University of Kashmir, students, parents, alumni, IQAC and the establishment wing of the college on their 1st day of their schedule. The team also took stock of Physical facilities like Library, Laboratories, Classrooms, Sports, Hostels, Ramps etc. The day culminated with the cultural event organized by students of the college.

Similarly on the second day, the team had interaction with conveners of different committees to assess their functioning. The team also reviewed the best practices adopted by the college.

The NAAC’s Peer Team comprised of various luminaries including Dr. Abdulkhader Mk (Chairperson), Dr. Rizwanur Rahman (Member Coordinator) and Dr. Mahendra Dhore (Member).

At its concluding meet, the Chairperson and other members appreciated the College Administration and expressed their satisfaction with the overall working of the college. The team gave their valuable suggestions for further improvement of the college.

Earlier, Coordinator (NAAC), Sameena Ismail, welcomed the Peer Team which was followed by presidential speech of Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Lone, the Principal of the College. At the end Dr Mohd Abbas Shah, HOD Chemistry proposed vote of thanks.