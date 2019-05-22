Nahida Manzoor becomes first Kashmiri woman to scale Mount Everest

Nahida Manzoor has become first Kashmiri woman to successfully summit the World’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

The news about Nahida’s successful summit was made public by Transcend Adventures, the company with which she had gone for her maiden attempt to scale the Everest.

“The Fourth summit of the day is Nahida Manzoor along with her Sherpa Guide Nima Kancha. Nahida hails from the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The 26-year old lady has been passionate about the snow peaks and took to the mountains at a very young age,” Transcend Adventures posted on their official Facebook page.

Nahida along with her group had left from Everest Base camp for the summit on Saturday and on Tuesday she made successful summit of the peak.

The experienced trained mountaineer had on March 4 started crowd funding to support her dream journey.

After the news about her crowdfunding was carried by Greater Kashmir, TCI Max group came forward to sponsor part of the journey. Later Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also sponsored part of her expenses and played an important role in getting her sponsorship from J&K State Sports Council.

An attempt to summit Mount Everest costs around Rs 30 lakhs including permit fees that had to be paid to Nepal Government.

On Monday, two J&K Police personnel had successfully scaled the Everest.