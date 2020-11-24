Naib-e-Sajjada Nisheen of Hazrat Nizamuddin Awliya meets Bukhari

A delegation led by Sufi Ajmal Nizami, Naib-e-Sajjada Nisheen of Dargah Aaliya Hazrat Nizam-u-Din Awliya Tuesday called on Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari at his residence in Sheikhbagh Srinagar.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the issues pertaining to various Sufi shrines existing across Jammu and Kashmir and particularly the problems faced by the devotees who visit these shrines on a regular basis.

Nizami said that for devotees across the country, Kashmir is not only a world famous tourist resort but equally a well-known place for being the ‘Pir Waer’ or the ‘Alcove of Sufis and Saints’.

On the importance of these shrines, he said that apart from the role of Sufi scholars in spreading Sufism and spirituality in Kashmir, they had been instrumental in refining the art.

Nizami sought the Apni Party’s intervention in enabling the Sufi shrines of J&K to accommodate the devotees who aspire to visit these shrines on special occasions throughout the year.

Assuring the delegation of his full support, Apni Party president said that his party would work to improve the infrastructural requirements in and around the Sufi shrines across J&K in future.

“People in Kashmir pay regular visits to the shrines for peace of mind. It has been a rich tradition of Kashmir since the past six-seven centuries now,” Bukhari said. “These shrines have not only been abode of Islamic knowledge and spiritual teachings but have proven revered places for those who seek comfort in the remembrance of God.”