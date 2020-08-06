Naib Tehsildar dies due to COVID19 at Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Revenue officials on Thursday paid tributes to Naib Tehsildar Shopian Muhammad Maqbool who died of Covid19.

Calling the deceased as versatile and dedicated officer, the Revenue Officers, Revenue Employees Association and All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association in a joint condolence meet held at Srinagar, termed his demise as big loss to the revenue employees fraternity. According to joint statement, senior revenue officer Muhammad Maqbool from Molu Chitragam was presently posted as Naib Tehsildar Wachi Shopian died of COVID19 on Wednesday evening.

“His death is a big loss to the revenue fraternity. The condolence meeting was supposed to be held at his residence but due COVID19 safety guidelines issued by government, it was held in Srinagar,” the joint statement said.

Among others who participated in meeting include Peerzada Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Samiullah Naqashbandi, Mir Muhamad Yaseen, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Sadiq, Sajad Siddique, Mir Manzoor, Afaaq Shopiani, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Sheikh Muhammad, Manzoor Qureshi, Shabir Ahmad Lone.

As per the statement, numerous calls of Revenue officers from Jammu division were also received paying rich tributes to the departed soul.

The members from the Revenue Employees Association who were present include Mir Muzaffar, Ghulam Nabi, Nissar Ahmad Khan and others.

The members from J&K Patwar Association who were also present include Shah Nissar Secretary Kashmir province and Pir Shafat Rasool district president Srinagar.

“Besides some new entrants/officers of the revenue department who are training at Revenue Training Institute Srinagar namely Syed Farhad and Mudasir Bashir also participated in the meeting,” it reads.

The meeting also demanded that the SRO case should be expedited and the processed at the earliest.