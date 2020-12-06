Naqvi's claim of setting up Waqf boards in J&K, Ladakh a miscarriage of facts: NC

National Conference (NC) Sunday said the statement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that Waqaf boards would be established in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since independence was a miscarriage of facts and history and reflective of his sheer ignorance on the subject matter.

“Here is a person who holds no influence over the Muslims of the country. He is supposed to represent Muslims in Modi government. Ironically, instead of representing the minorities in Modi government he is representing BJP before minorities,” NC’s additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said in a statement issued here.

“If an award was being given to the most incompetent minister in BJP-led government, no one can come ever closer for minority affairs. So far, Naqvi has done nothing to inspire minorities in particular Muslims of the country. He can be best described as minority appeaser, the task which he has miserably failed to deliver,” she said in the statement.