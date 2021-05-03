Naranag bear attack: Rescue operation resumes to trace missing youth

The rescue operation to trace out the youth who went missing after attacked by a wild bear at Dumail area in Naranag forests in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district resumed Monday morning for the second straight day.

The missing youth Javaid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Wangath village of Ganderbal, had gone fishing along with two of his friends in upper reaches of Dumail when a wild bear attacked the trio.

While two of his friends were shifted to a local hospital in injured condition, Javaid went missing with police suspecting he might have suffered a fall from the mountain peak.

An official told Greater Kashmir that police, SDRF and Wildlife officials along with locals resumed the rescue operation to trace the youth.

SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that the rescue operation was called off last evening due to darkness.