A narco-militant module was busted and a militant associate arrested while a huge quantity of narcotic substance worth crores of rupees were recovered from his possession, Police said Sunday. It identified the arrested militant associate as Mujasir Ahmad Lone, son of Muzaffer Ahmad Lone of Karen Bala.

Police said that 8 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore had been recovered from his possession.

A case into the matter was registered at Police Station Kralpora.