Narcotic Smuggling Case | Police arrest 2 persons in Kupwara

Two persons were arrested in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in connection with a recently busted narcotic smuggling case, police said on Monday.

Police said that the arrested persons have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Mirgund Pattan and Zahoor Ahmad Shah, resident of Panjtaran Karnah.

Earlier, this month, police had arrested two persons at Sadna top with a consignment of narcotics weighing 10.2 kgs, besides recovering arms and ammunition from them. The arrested were identified as Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Muhammad Amir Sheikh, and were booked vide an FIR no 57 of 2020 under section 7, 25A act, 8, 21 NDPS act and 13,16,18,39 UA(P) A act.

Giving details of the fresh arrests, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kupwara, Mudasir Ahmad today said that after persistent questioning of the earlier arrested persons, the names of two more persons surfaced who were in constant touch with the earlier arrested persons with narcotic consignment, who were arrested today.

He said that the questioning of the two fresh arrested persons is on to ascertain whether there are anymore persons involved in the trade.

