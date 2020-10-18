Narcotics worth crores recovered in Kupwara

Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered narcotics worth crores during questioning of three persons who were arrested few days back in weapon smuggling case in Teetwal area of frontier district Kupwara.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar, said that on October 13, a joint team of forces acting on a tip off launched search operation in Gundishart area of Karnah. This culminated in recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition. During the course of investigation three suspects were called for questioning and during sustained interrogation and upon their disclosure five packets of Brown Sugar like substance weighing approximately 5.5 kgs have been recovered from the home courtyard of one of the accused namely Tanveer Ahmad Khan resident of Teetwal, Karnah,” the SSP added.

The SSP said the market value of seized Brown Sugar is approximately Rs 20-25 crores. He identified the other two arrested persons as Sajad Ahmed Kakroo resident of Gundishat and Zakir Hussain Shah resident of Takia, Bahadurkot.

Police has registered a formal case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.