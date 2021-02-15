Narrative of progress, development in J&K has fallen flat: NC

National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous Monday said that New Delhi had failed to address the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s narrative of progress and development in J&K had fallen flat.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Firdous as saying that words alone would not suffice to improve the situation on the ground.

The statement said presiding over a meeting of women’s wing functionaries at the Nawa-e-Subha party headquarters here, Firdous said New Delhi had failed to live up to the spirit of accommodation and reconciliation towards realisation of the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today’s meeting is taking place in the backdrop when democracy in J&K is facing onslaught from no other than the ruling party itself. Ideally, the political and ideological difference should have been put aside while dealing with the sensitive region like that of ours,” she said. “The major stress of the government should have been to assuage the miseries of our unemployed youth who regrettably have grown up in conflict. The need of the hour called for adoption of a magnanimous approach to give our youth a new hope and rescue them to safe shores, but nothing substantial is being done by the incumbent central and LG government to achieve that end.”