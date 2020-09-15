Nasir condoles demise of Ellahi

National Conference provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Maqbool Ellahi, maternal uncle of the party’s Amira Kadal Block President, Rafiq Ellahi.

Nasir prayed for peace to his departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Other party leaders and members including Peer Afaq, Sabiya Qadri, Khalid Rathore, and block functionaries of Amira Kadal also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, Wani also visited the grief-stricken family of Haseeb Khan of Sarai Bala Srinagar, who died in a fateful accident. He also visited the family of Ellahi to condole with them in their hour of grief.