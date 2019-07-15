Kashmir
National Conference condemns killing of Tauqeer's security guard

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday condemned the killing of the personal security guard of a National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer in Anantnag.

The party said such attacks won’t deter it from its mission of serving the people.

According to a statement, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while condemning the attack said, such attacks won’t dent NC’s resolve of serving the people of the state.

Militants had fired upon the PSO of NC leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad on Sunday, while he was inside a house interacting with party workers.

Meanwhile party General Secretary visited the residence of slain cop Reyaz Ahmad at Newa, Pulwama to express his unison with the grief stricken family. He was accompanied by provincial president Nasir AslamWani, Syed Shafi, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, GN Ratanpuri, GhulamMohiUd Din Mir, and Javaid Rahim Bhat.

The visiting delegation expressed solidarity with the grief stricken family of the deceased cop.

Sagar while concluding his visit said, “It is the Governor administration that is wholly and solely responsible for such incidents. Had the security of our various party colleagues not been downgraded, the incident could have been avoided.  Such an incident as has unfolded yesterday at Anantnag deflates the tall claims of governor administration on the improvement of the security situation. It is not the first instance that NC functionaries have been attacked upon. Had the governor administration learnt lessons from the previous deadly attacks on political workers, the precious life of a PSO could have been saved.”

