Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:53 AM

National Conference condoles demise of Thakur Kashmira Singh

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:53 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of NC functionary and former MLC Thakur Kashmira Singh.

In their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved.

Trending News
Representational Photo [File/ GK]

Baramulla COVID hospital packed with patients

Representational Image

GMC Anantnag MS tests positive; charge handed over to junior temporary faculty member, seniors ignored

Greater Kashmir

Uncovered schools, Anganwadi centres to get water connection

Greater Kashmir

Man injured during scuffle in Handwara battling for life at SKIMS

The duo said the deceased would be remembered for his warm and endearing persona.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana and others also condoled the demise of Kashmira Singh.

Tagged in , ,
Related News