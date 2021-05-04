National Conference condoles demise of Thakur Kashmira Singh

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of NC functionary and former MLC Thakur Kashmira Singh.

In their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved.

The duo said the deceased would be remembered for his warm and endearing persona.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana and others also condoled the demise of Kashmira Singh.