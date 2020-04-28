National Conference deplores shortage of essentials in red zones

National Conference on Tuesday expressed concern over the hardships faced by people living in the red zones across Kashmir owing to shortage of essentials and other edibles. The party urged the government to assuage suffering of the people by ensuring supply of essentials.

In a joint statement, the party’s senior leaders and MP from Baramulla, Muhammad Akbar Lone, and Sakina Itoo expressed concern over the problems faced by people living in the red zones in north and south Kashmir districts.

“Residents living in these classified zones aren’t able to purchase essentials to run their kitchens due to the stringent lockdown. The prevailing pandemic has hit the poorest of poor and vulnerable the most. The government does have a responsibility to reach out to such families in these red zones to ensure that they do not starve in wake of the strict containment measures put in place in view of COVID19 crises. Providing necessary support to people should be high on the priority list of government,” they said.

They said people living in the red zones were finding it difficult to take patients to hospitals. “Administration should get its act together to ensure availability of ambulances in such zones. In addition, passes as and when required by people in such areas should be given following due protocol in case of emergencies,” the duo said.

They said the cluster containment strategy of the government should also comprise of strategy to make essentials available to people living in the red and buffer zones.

“The government should without any further delay direct concerned agencies to converge their efforts to reach out to the needy in the red zone areas,” they said.