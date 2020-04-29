National Conference expresses concern over losses to orchardists

National Conference on Wednesday expressed concern over the losses incurred by farmers and orchardists in Kulgam district following the hailstorm recently.

Expressing concern over the losses suffered by orchardists in Pariwan, Gadihama, Chancer, Chawalgam, Sehpura and surrounding areas of the district, the party’s spokesperson and in charge Kulgam constituency Imran Nabi Dar said the hailstorm has led to the concern among the orchardists about decline in the annual yield owing to the damage to fruit bearing and vegetative parts of trees.

“The orchardists are already in the throes of crises on the account of tumultuous situation since August last year and massive damage to trees during heavy snowfall last November,” Imran said. “The orchardists’ hopes, pinned their on this year’s produce, also stand dampened now due to the massive damage to the trees following the heavy hail, leaving the growers in distress.”

He said after last year’s untimely snowfall, many apple trees got uprooted thereby dealing a severe blow to horticulture industry across the Valley including Kulgam.

“What was more distressing afterwards was the apathy shown by government while compensating the affected farmers,” Imran said.

Demanding a comprehensive package for their produce, Imran said orchardists in Kulgam and other areas have been facing brunt of erratic weather and other factors over the years.

“It’s time the government comes up with a proper mitigation plan to ensure the losses suffered by them are adequately compensated with. To begin with, the administration must implement a comprehensive insurance plan to safeguard the investment of orchardists. It will go a long way in ensuring protection of horticulture industry from weather vagaries and other issues,” Imran said.