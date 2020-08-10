National Conference grieved over Maisuma fire incident

National Conference provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident that consumed six shops at Maisuma here.

Expressing solidarity with the fire-affected shopkeepers; Nasir urged the divisional administration to come to the rescue of the affected and appealed to locals to observe caution in order to prevent such mishaps in future. He also expressed concern over the paucity of fire service stations in Srinagar, saying the current number of fire service centers was not satisfactory to meet the requirements of the population of the city.

“The city is expanding, unfortunately the civic amenities including fire service centers aren’t. The population of Srinagar has the same number of fire service centers to bank on in the times of any conflagration,” Wani said, in a statement. “I share the grief of the affected and express my unison with the families and individuals whose properties were gutted in the unfortunate incident of conflagration.”

He said the divisional administration was duty bound to come to the rescue of affected by providing necessary relief and compensation. “The assessment to the losses should be carried out at an earliest. The affected should be provided adequate subsidized raw material to rebuild their businesses,” Wani said.

Meanwhile, party’s provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir expressed anguish over an incident of conflagration that broke out in Sub District Hospital (SDH), Tangmarg. Mir asked the administration to ascertain the cause behind the unfortunate incident. He urged the administration to take up the restoration work without any delay.