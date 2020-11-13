National level conference on Sufism held

Chairman Kashmir Society International, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah on Friday delivered an address during a national level conference on Sufism.

In a statement, Renzushah complimented all participants on the success of the conference. On the occasion, prestigious awards and honorary certificates were conferred to authors, Ulema’s and others.

Renzushah announced that a 13 days international conference will be held in Kashmir in near future. He said keeping in view the enthusiasm of participants in the conference, there was a need to continue with the series of such conferences.

He said only Sufi literature of love can reduce the poisonous impact of hate and divisive literature which “flooded Kashmir during the last seven decades since the rise of communist ideology.”

He said under “well-planned conspiracies” seven hundred years of tradition, culture and ideologies based on love and brotherhood were reduced to shambles and brought to verge of extinction.

He said “traces of our saints have been erased”, and their literature has been removed from syllabus.

The cultural institutions like Cultural Academy halls were named after non-Kashmiris only to prove to the world that Kashmir is bankrupt in Sufi literature,” he said.

He said no Kashmiri saint was given any importance anywhere to avoid projection of great history of J&K and spiritual iconic figures of Kashmir civilization.

“People were made to forget their messages of love while J&K government libraries and education department libraries and Tourism departments prioritized divisive literature to showcase to world Kashmir in the ugly phase,” Renzushah said.