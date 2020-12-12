National Lok Adalat held across Kashmir division

In pursuance to the directions of National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat was today conducted across all the districts of Kashmir division.

The Lok Adalat was organised to settle Pre-litigation, pending cases in the courts particularly MACT, matrimonial, family disputes, labour disputes, civil and criminal cases, bank recovery cases, electricity and water bills besides cases related to other civil matters.

At Srinagar: The National Lok Adalat was organized under the Chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik. He also inaugurated the Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Moominabad in which cases as per NALSA direction were fixed.

During the adalat, 10 Benches were constituted which took up a total of 3374 cases out of which 2229 cases were amicably settled. Beside this Rs. 1,07,75000 was awarded as compensation by MACT Srinagar and Rs. 1,73,37,300 as settlement amount by different courts in different cases. A fine of Rs. 4, 36,050 has also been collected.

At Ganderbal: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, organized the National Lok Adalat at District Court complex Ganderbal, under the supervision of Principal District and Session Judge, M Yousuf Wani.

A total number of 152 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 75 Cases were settled in the said National Lok adalat. Besides this Rs 2,50,000/- was awarded as compensation in MACT Cases, Rs 36,10,000 as settlement amount in different cases and fine of Rs 9,200 has also been collected.

At Pulwama: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Pulwama organized Lok Adalat under the supervision of Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Chairman DLSA, Pulwama and Principal District & Sessions Judge here.

During the Lok Adalat, a total of 211 cases were taken up out of which 169 cases were amicably settled by constituted benches and an amount of Rs. 42.63 lacs were paid in the settlement of different cases.

Similar Lok Adalats were also held at all Subordinate courts in the district that were presided over by the respective Chairman Tehsil legal Services Committees.

At Kulgam: The National Lok Adalat was held in District Court Complex Kulgam, under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Ashraf Malik Chairman District Legal Services Authority and Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam.

During the adalat, four benches were constituted, two at Head quarter and one each at D.H.Pora and Qazigund. All the benches were presided by Judicial Officers and LD Advocates.

A total of 92 cases were taken up out of which 36 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 8, 40,000 was realized in different cases related to bank cases and labour cases etc besides an amount of Rs 29,500 was also imposed as fine in criminal R.P.C Challan and traffic challan cases.

At Shopian: Lok Adalat was held within the court premises of District Court Complex Shopian, under the Chairmanship of District Legal Services Authority Shopian.

During the adalat, Three Benches constituted to hear the cases took up a total of 153 Cases out of which 117 cases have been settled by Mediation and reconciliation.

An amount of Rs. 74902 was recovered as fine and an amount of Rs.17, 14,000 was recovered in bank recovery cases, besides an amount of Rs. 1365,900 was awarded under Negotiable instrument act.