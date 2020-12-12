Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:43 PM

National Lok Adalat held at Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:43 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A total of Rs 28,29,000 was awarded as compensation in Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases and Rs 30,76,600 was realised as settlement amount by different benches in the National LokAdalatorganised in Budgam district on Saturday.

A statement issued by District Legal service Authority Budgam said the National LokAdalat was organised under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam Raja Shujaat Ali Khan at District Court Complex Budgam and coordinated by Secretary DLSA BudgamFozia Paul at Budgam.

The statement said a large number of cases were taken up for their settlement which included civil disputes, criminal compoundable disputes, MACT cases, bank cases, matrimonial disputes, maintenance cases and cases pertaining to electricity, municipality and traffic.

