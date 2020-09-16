Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 11:20 PM

National newspapers hit stands in Kashmir after 6 months

COVID19 continues to play spoilsport
UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 11:20 PM
File Photo

National newspapers have hit stands in Kashmir after almost six months following COVID19 lockdown which was announced in March this year.

However, the pandemic continues to play a spoilsport for those associated with the business in Kashmir.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

An owner of a news agency said it has been nearly a week since they have resumed the business. The newspapers distribution had come to a grinding halt on March 18 when government of India announced the COVID lockdown.

The newspaper distributers however said in view of the pandemic, people were apprehensive to purchase the newspapers published outside Kashmir.

“Before COVID19, there was some demand for newspapers, though not much due to availability of the newspapers online. However, at least we would sell some 100 to 150 copies of different newspapers,” said Mohammad Iqbal, Manager, Janta News Agency, one of the oldest news agencies, at lal Chowk here.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Representational Pic

Army defuses four unexploded mortar shells in J&K's Poonch

He however said people were now reluctant to purchase hard copies of the newspapers due to apprehension of contradiction of the diseases through newspapers.

Hilal Ahmed Misgar, Manager with Abdullah News Agency at Amira Kadal said they used to procure some 1,500 1,600 copies of national dallies from outside Kashmir.

Today, he said there were no buyers for even 100 to 150 copies.

Related News