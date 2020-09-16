National newspapers hit stands in Kashmir after 6 months

National newspapers have hit stands in Kashmir after almost six months following COVID19 lockdown which was announced in March this year.

However, the pandemic continues to play a spoilsport for those associated with the business in Kashmir.

An owner of a news agency said it has been nearly a week since they have resumed the business. The newspapers distribution had come to a grinding halt on March 18 when government of India announced the COVID lockdown.

The newspaper distributers however said in view of the pandemic, people were apprehensive to purchase the newspapers published outside Kashmir.

“Before COVID19, there was some demand for newspapers, though not much due to availability of the newspapers online. However, at least we would sell some 100 to 150 copies of different newspapers,” said Mohammad Iqbal, Manager, Janta News Agency, one of the oldest news agencies, at lal Chowk here.

He however said people were now reluctant to purchase hard copies of the newspapers due to apprehension of contradiction of the diseases through newspapers.

Hilal Ahmed Misgar, Manager with Abdullah News Agency at Amira Kadal said they used to procure some 1,500 1,600 copies of national dallies from outside Kashmir.

Today, he said there were no buyers for even 100 to 150 copies.