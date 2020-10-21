National Police Day | We've to strive for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

J&K police on Wednesday observed “National Police Day” across the Union territory, with Director General of Police (DGP, Dilbag Singh asking the forces to strive for lasting peace in the Union territory.

A statement said UT-level function was held at Armed Police Complex, Zewan where contingents of different forces including J&K Police, ITBP, CRPF, BSF, SSB, IRP, JKAP, women contingent and Pipe and Brass bands participated in the parade. J&K Lt Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha who was the chief guest on the occasion led civil, police, CAPF officers/personnel in paying tributes to the slain men of forces while J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh read out the names of the slain personnel.

The DGP thanked the LG and his advisors, Chief Secretary, civil, police and security forces officers, personnel and media persons for attending the commemoration function.

The DGP while paying tributes said the Day was very sacred occasion for forces. “We remember those brave hearts who sacrificed their precious lives for safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of the nation and for protecting the dignity, life and property of our own people,” the DGP said.

The DGP said since 1989, 1568 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police have been killed while fighting militancy. “We have travelled a long way to strengthen the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the time when we have to advance the mission with more dedication so that a long-lasting peace is ensured,” the DGPO said.

He said the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have time and again appreciated the peace efforts of J&K police and other security forces working in J&K. Referring to the welfare measures, the DGP said a number of measures have been approved and taken for serving police personnel as well as for the families of slain personnel in recent past and added that more steps with regard to welfare would be taken in future.