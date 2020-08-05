Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 6, 2020, 1:09 AM

Navin chairs meeting on govt vacancies

GK News Network
Srinagar,
August 6, 2020
Photo by Information Department
Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture Production, Horticulture and Cooperative Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary Wednesday chaired a meeting of Accelerated Recruitment Committee constituted by the government to accelerate recruitment process.

The Committee discussed filling of around 12,000 vacancies, both gazetted as well as non-gazetted. While discussing the matters, Choudhary, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, stressed on finalization of all the preparations so that the vacancies were filled up on immediate basis, adding General Administration Department will sort out the issues, if any, with the concurrence of Finance department.The members of the Committee gave various feedback and suggestions regarding fast tracking of recruitment process to be carried out by the recruitment agencies.

