Navin chairs MIDH meeting

Principal Secretary to Horticulture Department Navin Kumar Chaudhary on Monday chaired Executive Committee meeting of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

As per statement, the Jammu based officers attended the meeting through Video Conference from Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

“Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Mission Director, MIDH, J&K (Member Secretary SLEC) presented a power point presentation. The implementation of MIDH Annual Action Plan, 2019-20 was reviewed and Chairman SLEC recorded the Department wise expenditure,” it said.

It added that the annual action plan, MIDH 2020-21 amounting to Rs 7500 lakhs was approved after thread bare discussion for the Union Territory of J&K.

“The Chairman emphasized to start the implementation of the plan immediately and ensure that all the earmarked funds are utilized in full during the year,” it reads.

As per statement, the Chairman also approved the project based activities like establishment of CA Storage units, Reefer vans and Banana ripening chamber of private entrepreneurs.

“The chairman advised Director Agriculture, Kashmir for making irrigation infrastructure established in Saffron areas functional for which funds are already available,” it said. It added that Chairman SLEC directed the Registrar SKUAST-Jammu and Director Horticulture Jammu to expedite the establishment of Centre of Excellence Udheywalla Jammu, and ensure that the fund utilization of available funds are utilized immediately against the work already done.