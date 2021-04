The father of Principal Secretary Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Navin Choudhary passed away on Monday.

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat Tuesday condoled his demise and expressed sympathy with Choudhary and his family.

Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir, Purnima Mittal also condoled with Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Department on the demise of his father.