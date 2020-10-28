Navin inaugurates admin block of Agriculture deptt

Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare department, Navin Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday inaugurated administrative block of the Agriculture department at Lalmandi here.

The Principal Secretary said the government was determined towards providing enhanced basic facilities and conducive working environment to its employees so that they can work for the betterment of farming community without any inconvenience.

Navin appreciated the efforts of the officers, officials and field functionaries of the department during the crisis of COVID19 who reached every nook and corner of Kashmir and provided the farmers agriculture inputs and technical guidance despite health risks.

The Principal Secretary stressed upon the officers and officials of the department to work in a mission mode to promote agriculture sector in Kashmir by equipping the farmers with latest technical knowhow to achieve self sufficiency in the field.

Later, the Principal Secretary inspected recently inaugurated Organic Vegetable Market at Lalmandi and interacted with the growers and enquired from them about the benefits of the sale market.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi; Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal; Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Amir Ud Din Andrabi; Project Coordinator Mushrooms, Farooq Ahmad Shah and Chief Agriculture Officers were present on the occasion.