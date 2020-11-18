Navin inaugurates Trout Hatchery at Sagam

Principal Secretary, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Sheep, Agriculture and Horticulture, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today visited Anantnag and reviewed functioning of agriculture and allied departments in the district.

He inspected various infrastructural units developed for upliftment of Fisheries sector in the district.

He was accompanied by Director Fisheries, Mohammad Amin, Joint Director Fisheries, Bashir Ahmad Bhat and other officers and officials of the department.

Earlier, Principal Secretary inaugurated Trout Hatchery established under Blue Revolution scheme under private sector at Sagam, Kokernag. He inspected the breeding procedure of Rainbow Trout and was informed that these hatcheries are catering to the demand of the seed for both the Government and private sector.

Principal Secretary interacted with various private farmers and enquired about the dividends acquired by adopting Fish Farming as a sustainable economic venture.

Later, Choudhary convened a review meeting with the district officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments. Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, K.K. Sidha, briefed the Principal Secretary about the progress achieved by these departments in the district.