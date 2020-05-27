Nawa Kadal gunfight: Gul seeks rehabilitation of fire victims

National Conference on Wednesday sought immediate rehabilitation of the families whose properties were destroyed in the Kanimazar locality of Nawa Kadal here during the gunfight last week.

Impressing upon the government to facilitate the speedy reconstruction of the gutted Srinagar locality, the party senior leader Mubarak Gul lamented the laidback attitude of the administration in providing assistance to the people whose possessions and lifelong savings were devoured in the encounter.

“Whose duty is it to come to the rescue of people who have suffered? Unfortunately the administration has closed its eyes to the woes of people who have incurred heavy losses due to the encounter. People have been struck with worst nightmare of their lives and the pathetic attitude of the government is further pushing them to wall,” Gul said. “Caught between devil and deep sea, the affected are putting up under sky and hankering for food and other household items.”

He said the scale of destruction was frightening and the gutted houses, charred belongings, and mounds of rubble reveal the scale of destruction

“There is no way the affected can tide over the expenses of the reconstruction. The government is duty bound to provide succor to the affected in the form of adequate ex-gratia, and free distribution of building material. The divisional administration should also ensure all possible monetary, moral and administrative support to the affected in the reconstruction of the locality,” Gul said.

He said a total of 19 households have been impacted, while decrying the insensitiveness of the administration towards the trepidation of the affected.

“The local Mohalla committee is crowd funding for the rebuilding of destroyed but that won’t suffice. The destruction has plunged scores of locals into mental anxiety and trepidation. Future of scores of youngsters is in lurch following the destruction of their academic belongings. It is not just rebuilding, the entire exercise of rehabilitation would require more efforts from administration,” Gul said.

He urged the government and the divisional administration to get in touch with the affected for necessary inputs to ensure timely and effective rehabilitation in a time-bound manner.