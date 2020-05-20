Nawa Kadal gunfight | Slain militants buried in B'la graveyard

Two militants killed in Nawakadal encounter were laid to rest at Sheeri, Baramulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said 10 people including some relatives of slain militant, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, participated in the last rites of the deceased militants which were held late Tuesday evening.

The militants, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter at Kanemazar Nawakadal in Srinagar on Tuesday. Four security force personnel also sustained injuries during the gunfight.

The authorities identified the slain militants as Junaid Sehrai, the youngest son of senior Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, resident of south Kashmir’s Pulwama District.

The Sheeri graveyard, earlier, was designated by the authorities for those militants whose identities were not known, mostly foreigners. However, militants from other district of Kashmir too are also now buried in this graveyard.

An official said the total number of militants buried at the graveyard has reached to 152. The only civilian buried in the graveyard was from Handwara area of north Kashmir, who was killed during a gunfight between militants and security forces earlier this month.