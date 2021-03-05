Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:52 AM

Nazir Gurezi condoles demise

UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:52 AM

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former deputy speaker Nazir Gurezi Friday condoled the demise of the mother of Tariq Ahmad Baktoo, Chairman of Harvard Educational Institute Hazratbal, Sadrabal.

In a condolence message, Gurezi said that the deceased was a kindhearted woman who cared for everyone.

“I am deeply shocked to know of her demise. May Allah rest her soul in Jannat and give us all courage to bear this pain of her demise,” he said.

Gurezi visited the residence of the deceased and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

