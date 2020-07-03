NC anguished over death of 4 laborers in Kupwara

National Conference on Friday expressed anguish over the tragic incident in which four laborers lost their lives while cleaning a well in Kupwara district.

The party’s district President Qaisar Jamsheed Lone while expressing grief over the incident said, “I express my heartfelt sympathies to the kith and kin of those whose lives were devoured in the unfortunate incident. I also urge the administration to provide ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and ensure that their families don’t face any hardships on account of losing their earning hands.”

He said the ex-gratia to the affected should be released without any delay and the bereaved families should be provided succor through various social security schemes.

He said unfortunately welfare of skilled and unskilled labor class does not fall in the priority list of the government.

“It is these people who keep the economy afloat. Need of the hour is to provide health insurance cover to such laborers and their families besides having an old age pension scheme to help such laborers live a dignified life in their old age,” he said.

Lone said the administration was duty bound to prepare a list of such labor force as was involved in various types of menial activities across J&K and ensure their wellbeing.