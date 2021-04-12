NC, Apni Party demand uninterrupted water, power supply during Ramadan

National Conference (NC) and Apni Party Monday demanded essential supplies and uninterrupted water and power supply for the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar impressed upon the administration to coordinate its efforts to ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience with respect to essential supplies during Ramadan.

Sagar said that the administration was duty bound to ensure hassle free Ramadan to the people, saying that municipalities and Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs should ensure that the adequate supply of ration and other related items are provided to the consumers during the entire month. He also called for setting up of special squads for conducting regular market checks to check black-marketing and hoarding.

He also asked the Jal Shakti department to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the people.

Meanwhile, Apni Party in a separate statement issued here demanded that the administration should ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the people across J&K during the auspicious month of Ramadan.

“The government should ensure that ample drinking water and electric supply is maintained round the clock. Special market checking squads should be dispatched to curb inflation rampant during this blessed month,” Apni Party said in the statement.

“We appeal Lt Governor ManojSinha to ascertain that an adequate supply of essential commodities is maintained and people are not allowed to suffer due to a sporadic ration distribution during this sacred month,” the Apni Party statement said.