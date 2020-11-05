NC appoints Shabir Ahmad as VP legal affairs

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday nominated advocate Shabir Ahmad as Vice President, Legal Affairs, Kashmir province.

The party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani passed on good wishes to Ahmad and hoped that the party will benefit from his experience in legal matters.

While expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Ahmed said he will rise up to the expectations of the leadership and live up to the responsibilities that he has been entrusted with.