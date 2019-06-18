Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 1:01 AM

NC befooling people to gain power: PC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 1:01 AM

People’s Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday accused the National Conference of befooling the common people to gain power.

“When it (the NC) had absolute power, it could not restore the lost glory of state assembly. How can they now project themselves as the sole custodian’s of state’s interest”, Vakil said in a statement.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

Vakil said if Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah would not have “surrendered” their authority to Delhi, “the Congress governments could not have dared to hang Mohammad MaqboolBhat and Afzal Guru.”

Vakil while touring Yarbugpura, Lithwa, Panzlapura and Balhama areas of Rafiabad said, “National Conference sold its self respect for the sake of power time and again.”

Vakil appealed people to strengthen People’s Conference because “it is the only party which has the strong leadership to fight the duplicity of NC and PDP leadership.”

Latest News

PM Modi to meet party leaders on simultaneous polls

Govt announces 18 affordable drug stores for hospitals

SMC, IEC organise awareness programme

Def Min, Army Chief, Chinar Corps Commander pay homage to slain soldiers

Senior Leader Khurshid Ahmad Khan, JavaidMasoodi and Ghulam Hassan Lone also spoke on the occasion.

Related News