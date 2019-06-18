NC befooling people to gain power: PC

People’s Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday accused the National Conference of befooling the common people to gain power.

“When it (the NC) had absolute power, it could not restore the lost glory of state assembly. How can they now project themselves as the sole custodian’s of state’s interest”, Vakil said in a statement.

Vakil said if Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah would not have “surrendered” their authority to Delhi, “the Congress governments could not have dared to hang Mohammad MaqboolBhat and Afzal Guru.”

Vakil while touring Yarbugpura, Lithwa, Panzlapura and Balhama areas of Rafiabad said, “National Conference sold its self respect for the sake of power time and again.”

Vakil appealed people to strengthen People’s Conference because “it is the only party which has the strong leadership to fight the duplicity of NC and PDP leadership.”

Senior Leader Khurshid Ahmad Khan, JavaidMasoodi and Ghulam Hassan Lone also spoke on the occasion.