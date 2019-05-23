Kashmir
NC, BJP lead in 3 seats each in J&K

The National Conference is leading on three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP has opened huge leads in two constituencies of the state.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is trailing at the third spot in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where the NC’s Hasnain Masoodi is leading and Congress state president G A Mir is in second place.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is leading by 48,000 votes over the PDP’s Aga Mohsin.

Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh is leading by over 2.37 lakh votes over Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Udhampur constituency. BJP’s Jugal Kishore is leading by over 1.43 lakh votes against Raman Bhalla of the Congress from the Jammu seat.

In Ladakh constituency, journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain and the BJP’s J T Namgyal have exchanged leads several times since the counting began. Namgyal is leading by a margin of over 2,000 votes at the end of the latest round of counting.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone is leading by a margin of 15,600 votes against Peoples Conference’s Raja Aijaz Ali. Former MLA and controversial Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid is in the third place.

The BJP had won three seats, two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, while thew PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha bypoll to the Srinagar seat in 2017.

