NC blackmailing people: BJP

BJP General Secretary, Ashok Koul Sunday attacked the mainstream parties for what he called “befooling” people of Kashmir.

Attacking National Conference, Koul said the party has fooled people all these years. “We have done the right thing to Kashmir. In 1953 Sheikh Abdullah was arrested and later he created Plebiscite Front and subsequently he made himself the chairman of the Front and M Afzal Baig working President of the Front,” said Koul. Attacking the policies of NC stalwart, Kaul said in 1975 when Sheikh Abdullah returned as CM of J&K, he said the laws made shall be removed. “A committee was framed by Sheikh Abdullah comprising three ministers and they concluded that the laws made were right in nature,” he said.

