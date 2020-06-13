NC calls for end to border skirmishes

National Conference on Saturday called for an end to border skirmishes in J&K, saying it was the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) who continue to bear the brunt of escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

In a statement, the party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone said the tensions between India and Pakistan along the LoC has made lives of locals no less than a nightmare.

“People living along the LoC are distressed over continued shelling from across the border which has resulted in loss of lives and property. This has become an everyday affair now but those who can actually stop it from happening are not doing enough,” Loen said.

He said there was no substitute to talks and that only dialogue between the two rival neighbors can bring an end to the border skirmishes.

“If dialogue could be employed as a medium to deescalate tensions with China, why can’t it be done with Pakistan?” he said. “Fallout of such skirmishes along the LoC is being excruciatingly felt by the people who along with their belongings and livestock have become cannon fodder of these hostilities.”

Lone said the skirmishes also have a chilling effect on the economic activities of the people, dwelling in border areas.

“Caught between the devil and the deep sea, they aren’t able to manage their household chores and look after their farms. Peace on the border is far more indispensable since any fallout has a direct impact on the daily lives of the locals. The tension on the borders besides affecting the economic activities also causes mental trepidation to the elderly and children,” he said.

Lone urged the government to take a review of stock positions of all essentials in border areas and initiate work on all major developmental works in the areas along the LoC without any delay.

Meanwhile, the party functionaries including DrSajadShafi Uri, Kafil Ur Rehman and Mir Saifullah also appealed for restraint on the borders. They urged the government to resume developmental activities in the north Kashmir areas.