Kashmir, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 7:12 PM

NC candidate elected DDC chairperson, Congress vice chairman in J&K's Rajouri

Earlier, the first meeting to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman was held on 13 February but was adjourned due to lack of quorum.
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 7:12 PM

National Conference on Friday won the election to DDC chairperson’s post in Rajouri while Congress bagged the vice-chairman’s post.

In the elections held at DC office complex on Friday, NC’s Naseem Liaqat, who is a DDC member from Budhal Old B – Peeri DDC constituency was elected as the Chairman while the Congress candidate Shabir Ahmed Khan bagged the vice-chairman’s post.

Trending News

Anantnag college students demand daily offline classes instead of once-a-week class

Representational Photo

Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, drug peddler booked under PSA in Ganderbal: Police

Greater Kashmir

Lack of parking slots trouble Shopian residents

Hasty decision on school reopening can prove fatal: JKCSF

Earlier, the first meeting to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman was held on 13 February but was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News