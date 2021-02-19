NC candidate elected DDC chairperson, Congress vice chairman in J&K's Rajouri

National Conference on Friday won the election to DDC chairperson’s post in Rajouri while Congress bagged the vice-chairman’s post.

In the elections held at DC office complex on Friday, NC’s Naseem Liaqat, who is a DDC member from Budhal Old B – Peeri DDC constituency was elected as the Chairman while the Congress candidate Shabir Ahmed Khan bagged the vice-chairman’s post.

Earlier, the first meeting to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman was held on 13 February but was adjourned due to lack of quorum.